Second teen charged over shooting of 13-year-old in Birmingham

A second teenager has been charged after a 13-year-old boy was shot in Hockley Circus, Birmingham.

The 17-year-old had previously been arrested in connection with the shooting but was released on bail police carried on investigating.

Police say he has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The teenager appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday (21 December) where he was remanded into custody.

The victim, who was shot in the back on 18th November, remains in hospital and is continuing to receive medical treatment for his injuries.