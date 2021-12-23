Full list of Midlands festive football fixtures

Lots of our sides are out in action over the festive period from Boxing Day until 3rd January.

Here is the definitive list of all fixtures taking place over the holiday period:

BOXING DAY:

Man City v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Middlesbrough v Forest

Fulham v Birmingham

Lincoln v MK Dons

Fleetwood v Shrewsbury

Cheltenham v Plymouth

Port Vale v Salford

Mansfield v Hartlepool

27TH DECEMBER:

Derby v WBA

28TH DECEMBER:

Leicester v Liverpool

Leeds v Villa

Arsenal v Wolves

Leicester and Liverpool will meet again on the 28th December after their nailbiting FA Cup quarter final match on 22nd December. Credit: PA

29TH DECEMBER:

Birmingham v Peterborough

Coventry v Millwall

Burton v Bolton

MK Dons v Cheltenham

Rotherham v Lincoln

Shrewsbury v Accrington

Rochdale v Port Vale

Harrogate v Mansfield

Scunthorpe v Northampton

Walsall v Bradford

30TH DECEMBER:

Forest v Huddersfield

Stoke v Derby

WBA v Preston

NEW YEAR'S DAY:

Leicester v Norwich

Coventry v Luton

Burton v Crewe

Ipswich v Lincoln

Oxford v Cheltenham

Harrogate v Port Vale

Rochdale v Mansfield

Swindon v Northampton

Walsall v Newport

Wolves play Man United on January 3rd. Credit: PA

2ND JAN:

Brentford v Villa

WBA v Cardiff

Birmingham v QPR

Shrewsbury v Sheffield Wed

3RD JAN: