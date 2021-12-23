Full list of Midlands festive football fixtures
Lots of our sides are out in action over the festive period from Boxing Day until 3rd January.
Here is the definitive list of all fixtures taking place over the holiday period:
BOXING DAY:
Man City v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Middlesbrough v Forest
Fulham v Birmingham
Lincoln v MK Dons
Fleetwood v Shrewsbury
Cheltenham v Plymouth
Port Vale v Salford
Mansfield v Hartlepool
27TH DECEMBER:
Derby v WBA
28TH DECEMBER:
Leicester v Liverpool
Leeds v Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
29TH DECEMBER:
Birmingham v Peterborough
Coventry v Millwall
Burton v Bolton
MK Dons v Cheltenham
Rotherham v Lincoln
Shrewsbury v Accrington
Rochdale v Port Vale
Harrogate v Mansfield
Scunthorpe v Northampton
Walsall v Bradford
30TH DECEMBER:
Forest v Huddersfield
Stoke v Derby
WBA v Preston
NEW YEAR'S DAY:
Leicester v Norwich
Coventry v Luton
Burton v Crewe
Ipswich v Lincoln
Oxford v Cheltenham
Harrogate v Port Vale
Rochdale v Mansfield
Swindon v Northampton
Walsall v Newport
2ND JAN:
Brentford v Villa
WBA v Cardiff
Birmingham v QPR
Shrewsbury v Sheffield Wed
3RD JAN:
Man Utd v Wolves
Forest v Barnsley
Stoke v Preston
Reading v Derby
Bournemouth v Peterborough