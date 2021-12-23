Full list of Midlands festive football fixtures

Credit: PA

Lots of our sides are out in action over the festive period from Boxing Day until 3rd January.

Here is the definitive list of all fixtures taking place over the holiday period:

BOXING DAY:

  • Man City v Leicester City

  • Aston Villa v Chelsea

  • Middlesbrough v Forest

  • Fulham v Birmingham

  • Lincoln v MK Dons

  • Fleetwood v Shrewsbury

  • Cheltenham v Plymouth

  • Port Vale v Salford

  • Mansfield v Hartlepool

27TH DECEMBER:

  • Derby v WBA

28TH DECEMBER:

  • Leicester v Liverpool

  • Leeds v Villa

  • Arsenal v Wolves

Leicester and Liverpool will meet again on the 28th December after their nailbiting FA Cup quarter final match on 22nd December. Credit: PA

29TH DECEMBER:

  • Birmingham v Peterborough

  • Coventry v Millwall

  • Burton v Bolton

  • MK Dons v Cheltenham

  • Rotherham v Lincoln

  • Shrewsbury v Accrington

  • Rochdale v Port Vale

  • Harrogate v Mansfield

  • Scunthorpe v Northampton

  • Walsall v Bradford

30TH DECEMBER:

  • Forest v Huddersfield

  • Stoke v Derby

  • WBA v Preston

NEW YEAR'S DAY:

  • Leicester v Norwich

  • Coventry v Luton

  • Burton v Crewe

  • Ipswich v Lincoln

  • Oxford v Cheltenham

  • Harrogate v Port Vale

  • Rochdale v Mansfield

  • Swindon v Northampton

  • Walsall v Newport

Wolves play Man United on January 3rd. Credit: PA

2ND JAN:

  • Brentford v Villa

  • WBA v Cardiff

  • Birmingham v QPR

  • Shrewsbury v Sheffield Wed

3RD JAN:

  • Man Utd v Wolves

  • Forest v Barnsley

  • Stoke v Preston

  • Reading v Derby

  • Bournemouth v Peterborough