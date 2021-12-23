Stafford and Stoke hospitals given warning notice after inspection

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust has been warned of concerns over staffing in its A&E department after an inspection.

The Trust, which runs The Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford, was told it must do more to ensure patients are assessed within 15 minutes of arriving at A&E.

The Care Quality Commission inspections took place in August and October. Overall, it rated the trust as "requires improvement."

In its report, the trust had been praised for improving its rating for caring to "outstanding", with staff praised for treating patients with passion and kindness.

However the hospitals did not always have enough staff for their work and there were "significant handover delays" in the emergency department, it added.

The rating for medical care at Royal Stoke University Hospital went up from requires improvement to good. Urgent and emergency services remained requires improvement. The rating for surgery at The County Hospital remained as good and the rating for medical care remained as requires improvement.

Sarah Dunnett, CQC’s head of hospital inspection, said: “The trust must be commended for how compassionate and kind staff were across services despite the added workload caused by the pandemic, which is why we rated the trust outstanding for being caring.

Since our last inspection, improvements had been made regarding safety in A&E; patients were no longer cared for in corridors as this was identified as a significant risk. A new procedure had been implemented to keep patients safe in ambulances until a trolley was available.

A&E didn’t always have enough staff to keep patients safe. Medical staff told us they were concerned about the low number of doctors available on night shifts in such a busy department which could compromise patient care. “We continue to monitor the trust closely and leaders know where improvements are needed and where to sustain areas where good patient care is already being delivered. Sarah Dunnett, Head of hospital inspection at CQC

Tracy Bullock, UHNM Chief Executive said: “I am delighted that the hard work and commitment of our staff has been recognised. To be rated outstanding for caring, whilst managing the changes and pressures during the Covid-19 pandemic, is a fantastic achievement and a true testimony to their dedication and compassion.

“We have made some significant improvements since the CQC’s last inspection and we are pleased the inspectors found many areas of outstanding practice."

We recognise there is still much to do and have already started work to address the areas the inspectors have highlighted for improvement. We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients and have approved and begun a programme to recruit more than 30 new doctors to work in our Emergency Departments.