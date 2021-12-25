Dead dog found in toolbox dumped in Burton-upon-Trent canal

RSPCA teams are appealing for information after a dead dog was found in a toolbox dumped in a canal in Burton-Upon-Trent.

The non micro-chipped young male Shih Tzu was found inside the Trent and Mersey canal in Stretton on Christmas Eve, by a member of the public.

RSPCA Inspector Ann Bennett said: “This was a sad and distressing discovery. He doesn’t have a microchip so at this stage we have no way of knowing where he came from, or how long he had been in the water, so we are appealing to the public to come forward with information.

Anyone who knows what happened to this dog should contact our appeals line on 0300 123 8018, and leave a message for myself. All calls will be treated with confidence. The festive season should be a time for togetherness and a time to be safe inside, loved and protected from the cold but for thousands of innocent animals this is sadly not the case.”