A family from Worksop in Nottinghamshire who had all their Christmas presents stolen in a burglary at their home, say they've been left amazed by the public's generosity, after sackfuls of gifts were donated.

The presents had been wrapped and put into bags ready to go under the tree on Christmas Eve for the two children - but were all stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning (21 December).

But now the the family, who live in Manvers Street, have now been inundated with presents, vouchers and money from kind-hearted members of the public and businesses, to ensure they so they have something to open and celebrate this Christmas.

Mum Samantha said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to the public, businesses, small local charities and even a church that have all helped us. I can’t thank you all enough for all the kindness and support and generosity you have shown to us.

We thought Christmas was well and truly cancelled for us but the support has been amazing. People have been little elves for us and it’s absolutely lovely. You don’t expect it as we’re just ordinary, normal everyday people. Thank you to everyone, it’s so overwhelming.”

Nottinghamshire Police have thanked everyone from the community who has helped give the family a gift this Christmas.

Inspector Neil Bellamy from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The enormous generosity of the public has been so heart-warming to see. We understand that burglaries can have such a huge impact on people both emotionally and financially and seeing members of the public, officers and businesses come together to buy presents and offer vouchers to the family is fantastic.

It’s amazing to see people coming together to support this family and give them a Christmas and presents for them all and especially for their children to open on the most festive day of the year.

I would like to personally say a huge thank you to every single person who has donated gifts, money and vouchers to the family and to everyone who has left messages of support. It’s so lovely to see.”