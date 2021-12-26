Fewer people rush to Birmingham shops on Boxing Day

Play video

Pictures from BPM

Shops in Birmingham haven't been as busy as usual this Boxing Day.

This year there's multiple reasons why shoppers have chosen to stay at home, including rising Covid cases and Sunday trading laws.

Some shops haven't opened at all today - choosing to open tomorrow instead. And the ones that have opened didn't throw open their doors at 6am like in years gone by.

By law they had to stay closed until 10am, as it's a Sunday.

While there's been pictures a lot of people on escalators trawling the shops of Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre, it still isn't as chaotic as the queues we reported in 2018.

26/12/21 boxing day shopping bull ring Credit: BPM

ITV Central readers in the region have been expressing their opinion on social media about Boxing Day shopping - with many objecting to it.

One said "Keep them closed no need to reopen on Boxing day staff deserve a few days off."