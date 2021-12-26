Large fire at metal recycling plant in Kingsbury, Warwickshire

Pictures from drone pilot @firstadekit

A large fire has broken out at a metal recycling plant in Kingsbury, Warwickshire.

30 fire crews were called to European Metal Recycling on Trinity Road after Warwickshire Fire Service received a number of calls reporting the incident on Sunday morning (December 26).

Firefighters are currently working with on-site staff using machinery to split the scrap, so the fire can be fully extinguished. Three crews will remain at the recycling plant over the next few hours to manage the incident.

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has praised the "fantastic effort by all involved".

Local residents are being advised to keep windows shut and keep out of the area.

