Locals stunned as pink pigeon spotted in Solihull

A pink pigeon has been spotted roaming the streets of Solihull during the festive break.

Sixth form student, Rabia, says she was shocked as she saw the colourful bird on Solihull high street on Wednesday (December 22).

The 17-year-old said “I was just fascinated by the bird – and my family are fascinated too.”

She starting filming the bird as soon as she saw it and said she hasn't tampered with the colours and that the pigeon is naturally in the pink.

Locals have name the pink high street visitor Penelope, after the glamorous Thunderbirds puppet famed for her vibrant car and clothing.But others said it looks the same colour as a Barbie doll.

After viewing footage of a similar Barbie-coloured bird that turned up in Bournemouth, a British Trust for Ornithology spokesperson concluded a third party was involved.

“This pigeon has been deliberately dyed, there’s no question aboutit," they said.“It is covered in pink from beak to tail, and every feather has colour on it."The spokesperson added: "It’s not unheard of for white pigeons to be dyed by their owners for use at magic shows or weddings where they will be released, then recovered.“This is the first time I’ve heard of one escaping into public, though.”And, if that wasn't enough, there is another theory - Penelope may have been fed a diet that changed her colouration.Experts say Flamingos are pink because of the brine shrimps they devour.