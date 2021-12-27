Play video

The funeral of anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu is taking place today in South Africa, following his death on Boxing Day aged 90.

Mr Tutu made two high profile visits to Birmingham, one in 1988 and one in 2009.

On the first visit he opened the Nelson Mandela school in Sparkbrook in Birmingham.

Khakan Qureshi, who now lives in Wednesbury remembers that day well as he was chosen as part of St Paul's Youth Theatre in Balsall Heath, to welcome Mr Tutu to the school.

Mr Qureshi who was only 18 at the time says the day has become more significant to him as the years have passed.

"It was wonderful to be honest because the buzz that it created on that day was incredible. There was hundreds of people around and you don't realise you're in the presence of a great person.

"It was raining terribly. We (my friend and I) were debating who would hand him the scissors to cut the ribbon. As it happened Ian (my friend) handed the scissors over to Desmond Tutu.

"He asked how we both were and said we looked bright and cheerful so that was quite nice.

"Desmond Tutu was as pioneer. His utmost message to everybody was to connect, connect, connect and to make the world a better place and I completely agree with that."