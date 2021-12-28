Play video

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was injured following a shooting in Walsall.

The man was shot in his car in a car park on Walker Road, Bloxwich, shortly after 8pm last night (27 December).

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

West Midlands Police sealed off the scene for forensics and say they are working to understand more about what happened.

Officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area to support the community.

Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area – or has dash-cam or CCTV footage – is asked to contact police or to alert Crimestoppers.