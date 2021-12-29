Leicester stabbing: Another man arrested in murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a 41-year-old man in Leicester have arrested another man on suspicion of murder.

The 41-year-old from Leicester was arrested on Saturday afternoon (1 January) and he remains in police custody.

41-year-old Raju Modhwadia, also known as Kara Muru was found in the street with stab wounds on Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street on Monday (27 December).

Police received a call at 12.32am on Monday 27 December from the East Midlands Ambulance Service who had been called to a report of a man found injured in the street.Following initial enquiries at the scene, a murder investigation was launched.

Two men, both from Leicester have been charged with murder and appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday (31 December).

A 35-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation was released on bail.

A 61-year-old woman arrested was released under investigation.