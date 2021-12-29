Man banned from driving after he crashes car then claims it was stolen

Play video

Watch the moment which led to a man from Doveridge being convicted of failing to stop or report a collision.

It comes after he falsely told his insurance company that his car had been stolen.

Thomas Varey, of Grove Lane, pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced during a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday 20 December.

The 32-year-old was banned from driving for 12 months, and received a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Officers were called to Derby Road at Doveridge just before 11pm on Friday 7 May to reports of a Volkswagen Golf which had collided with lamppost, and overturned.

A member of the public helped him out of his car, but he then left the scene, the following morning Varey called police to say his car had been stolen.

He later called his insurance company to try and make a claim for the vehicle.

An investigation was carried out but forensic results from the car were able to link Varey to the collision that night.

PC Abaid Hussain, the officer in the case, said: “Varey showed a complete disregard for not only people’s safety, but also the law. He also made this all the more worse by lying and wasting police time by trying to dishonestly claim his car had been stolen and by trying to claim on his insurance.

“He will now have to face the consequences of his actions.”