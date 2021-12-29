National Express West Midlands bus fares won't be going up in the new year

National Express West Midlands has announced fares are not going up in the new year.

Chris Gibbens, Commercial Director for National Express West Midlands, said: “Although the price of everything seems to be going up at the moment - crisps, fizzy pop, even cat food - bus fares in the West Midlands are not. We have frozen National Express West Midlands’ ticket prices for the fifth year in a row - and we’ve even reduced some of them.

He explained “The last time our bus tickets were this cheap - £4 for a day saver - it was 2014. Back then, TikTok was what clocks did; we only wore masks at Halloween; and it was also the year Conchita won Eurovision.”

In addition to not raising standard ticket prices, the bus company have announced it is cutting some fares.

Flexible ticket bundles of 10 day-savers have been reduced to £34.

The company says this option is perfect for people who don’t quite know which days they’ll be going in to work in January.