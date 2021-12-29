Nottingham city has seen the highest number of cases over the last seven days compared to other areas across the county.

Covid infections rose over the festive period with around 14,000 new cases over the last seven days across the city and county.

The number of confirmed cases almost tripled from 864 people testing positive on December 10 to 2,555 on December 23rd.

Nottingham has the most Covid cases with 4,525 confirmed compared to places such as Gedling, Broxtowe and Rushcliffe which sit over the 1,000-mark.

Bassetlaw has the lowest number of cases in the county with 812.

The highest number of people in terms of percentages testing positive are in the 0-19 and 20-29 age ranges followed by the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups.

People over the age of 60 are in the lowest number of new infections.

The latest number of cases in the county:

Ashfield: 1,365Bassetlaw: 812Broxtowe: 1,638Gedling: 1,788Mansfield: 1,163Newark and Sherwood: 1,390Nottingham: 4,525Rushcliffe: 1,736

Speaking just before Christmas, Jonathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health in Nottinghamshire, said: "There are still more than 600 people every day testing positive for coronavirus.

"We have direct pressures on our NHS and social care system - these are widespread and substantial, and it looks like they may be set to rise further.

"There has been a sharper increase in rates among younger adults aged 18 to 22 and we are also seeing increases in rates in older adults too. The booster programme is of the utmost importance.

"I am urging people who have not had their first or second dose to do that - that offer is still there for you - and for people who have had their second dose more than three months ago to come forward really quickly for the booster dose."