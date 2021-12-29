Teenager hospitalised after gun blasted at car window in Small Heath

Play video

Police are hunting a gunman after a teenage boy was shot.

The 17-year-old suffered facial injuries as a gun was fired at a red Ford Fiesta in the street shortly after 10.30pm.

Officers erected an extensive cordon in and around Arthur Street in Small Heath after the attack on Tuesday night (Dec 28th).

The forensics team could be seen examining a bullet hole in the passenger side window of the vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. No arrests have been made.

A statement from West Midlands Police read: "We understand the community concerns this incident will cause and we're carrying out CCTV, and other enquiries, to try to establish who was responsible.

"We're keen to hear from anyone with information who can assist our investigation into who did this and why."