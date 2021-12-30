Play video

Dr Kishan Bodalia, also known as DJ Bodalia, became known during the pandemic for his NHS sessions, where he streamed a live DJ set from his kitchen after his shifts on a COVID ward.

He's going to be part of London's New Year's Day Parade - which will be viewed by millions of people all over the world.

The doctor from Birmingham also appeared in an NHS campaign earlier this year to encourage more young people to get vaccinated.

The NHS worker revealed he'd be taking part in the New Year event to his nearly 20,000-strong Instagram following. "It's such an iconic event globally - reaching 500 million people across television networks and online so very, very excited."

"At very the start of the pandemic I was working on a respiratory ward and it was very emotionally and physically demanding.

Play video

"For me, music has always been my release whether I’m happy I’m sad so I decided to DJ sets from my kitchen in my scrubs between shifts to get myself something to look forward to every day but also to entertain people on social media."

The DJ also finished supporting Fatboy Slim on his UK tour - while also recently signing his first record deal to release music.

As someone who's juggling the life of a superstar DJ with the covid wards of a Coventry hospital, how was Bodalia finding it?

... He says staff are feeling the pressures of Omicron.

Play video

"We are feeling the pressures of this, we are having staff going off sick or testing positive - meaning of there are staff shortages."So we’ve still got to be on high alert and make sure we follow all the precautions. Washing our hands, wearing masks and social distancing - following the government guidelines whenever we’re not sure.

"Definitely it is challenging juggling both but for me making sure that I can use my platform to lift people spirits and promote physical and mental being is so important position where as a doctor, I can give advice to people they need but also bring music into their lives to make them feel happy."