A man has died after being pulled from a fire in a bedsit in Low Hill in Wolverhampton.

The fire broke out at a three-story property on Dickens Road, with 13 people managing to escape the building.Emergency crews rushed to the scene just after 1 pm but sadly the man couldn't be saved.West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was on the second floor of a three-storey building that had been sub-divided into bedsits.

Credit: BPM media

A spokesperson said "At 1.06 am in the early hours of Thurs 30 Dec we were alerted to a fire in Dickens Road, Wolverhampton."Two fire engines and a Brigade Response Vehicle, crewed by 13 firefighters from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park fire stations, responded initially with the first crew arriving within three minutes."Crews from Willenhall, Bilston and Dudley also attended."This was a severe fire on the second floor of a three-storey building, sub-divided into bedsits."Thirteen residents managed to get themselves out before we arrived."Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus recovered one man from the building but, very sadly, he was confirmed by the ambulance service to have died."Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident. Our investigations into how the fire started are continuing this morning."West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it had been called to the area at 1.15 am this morning (December 30).They said the man had been rescued from the property on Dickens Road by firefighters but sadly died at the scene.Two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The fire is not currently being treated as suspicious."