The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dog was found dumped in Nottingham wrapped in a towel, just days before Christmas.

A member of the public found the young, female boxer-cross abandoned in Fulwood Crescent, Aspley, and took her into a local vet clinic.

The RSPCA was contacted and inspector Teresa Potter launched an investigation, she said: “This sweet little dog has been named Elf by the staff and it’s touch and go whether she’ll make it. She was wrapped in a towel and barely able to walk when she was rushed into the clinic by a kind-hearted passerby who spotted her abandoned in the street.

“Elf is underweight and very weak; vets believe she may have a neurological issue which could also be affecting her mobility. Staff are doing their best to help her survive but at the moment we just don’t know if she’ll have the strength to pull through.”

Elf had no microchip or ID tag so Inspector Potter is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

She added: “If anyone recognises Elf, knows where she may have come from, or saw anything suspicious in Fulwood Crescent on Thursday night or Friday morning please get in touch with the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Elf has remained in the care of the vet clinic and they hope to rehabilitate her and rehome her directly from there.