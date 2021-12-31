Queen's New Year's Honours: Midlanders who made an impact in 2021

Olympic champions, a key government advisor and community heroes are among the Midlands residents recognised by the Queen in her New Year Honours.

Members of the health and nursing professions, and those who work in social care, have also been honoured, often for their achievements in tackling the pandemic.

The list highlights the remarkable work and service of 'extraordinary people' across the region and the country.

The best-known recipient this year is Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, from Uttoxeter, who is awarded an OBE following his gold-medal wins at the Tokyo Olympics and follows the MBE he received after his success at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Adam Peaty Olympics Credit: PA

Thirty-nine people from across the West Midlands alone have been named in the list and include two CBEs, seven OBEs, 16 MBEs and 14 people who are awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM)

The Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree OB, said: “Making up the fabric of the West Midlands are some amazing people who work hard to deliver a better, brighter and kinder place.

"These people with big hearts are often known within their neighbourhoods but fail to gain the wider credit they deserve particularly during the challenging Covid crisis."

Galal Yafai Credit: PA

Among those recognised is Galal Yafai MBE, from Solihull, for services to Boxing. He became a household name after his Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold medal success in the flyweight division.

Also, Tully Kearne, from Walsall, for services to swimming is among the list of Midlands sports stars receiving an MBE. She is a Team GB Paralympic swimmer competed at her first-ever games in Tokyo 2020 after missing out in 2016 due to injury.

Another Walsall sports star, Paralympic Judo champion Christopher Skelley MBE, originally from Nottingham, is honoured in recognition of his sporting success.

Deputy chief medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam Credit: PA

A notable figure from the East Midlands is Jonathan Van-Tam who receives a knighthood. As England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer he is a key advisor to the UK government on the response to the pandemic and who had already been awarded an MBE.

In the East Midlands, six people across Nottinghamshire have been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).

They include a campaigner who has helped thousands of women escape their violent partners for more than 40 years.

Also honoured is a 31-year-old probation officer who has worked tirelessly to rehabilitate prisoners across Nottingham.

Others to receive the honour are sisters Amy Meek and Ella Mee, from Arnold in Nottinghamshire, for their voluntary service to the natural environment. They set up the charity 'Kids Against Plastic' in February 2016 and have watched it grow while juggling school life and homework.

BEMs have also been awarded to Nicholas James Partridge, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, for services to Public Libraries and Meena Hanspal, a charity volunteer at the Guru Nanak's Mission and Vegetarian Rasoi, for services to the Sikh community in Nottingham.