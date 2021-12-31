Starving puppies found dumped in a box in Birmingham park

Credit: One of the puppies found dumped in a box in Birmingham

Two puppies found dumped in a box just before Christmas, starving and covered in cuts and sores, are under special care at Birmingham Dogs Home.

The male and female - both estimated to be around 12 months old - were in such a poor condition when they arrived, staff say they may not have survived another night out in the cold.

They were so severely emaciated they could barely lift their heads, had injuries all over their bodies, and poor eyesight due to infections.

The female of the pair, who were found dumped in a box on December 23rd Credit: Birmingham Dogs Home

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” assistant manager Hayley Gee told ITV Central. “We quickly gave them a once over and they were really cold, they were really dirty.

“They look like puppies, but their teeth would suggest they're about 12 months old so I imagine their malnutrition has gone on for a really long time.”

The pair were found by a man as he walked his own dogs in a park in the Ward End area of Birmingham on the afternoon of December 23rd.

As soon as they arrived at the centre, staff gave them a warm shower to raise their body temperature and clean them up.

They have received round the clock care ever since, and are said to be slowly recovering from their ordeal.

The dark-coated female has even been able to go out on short walks, though staff say the tan-coloured male is still currently too wobbly on his legs.

The pups had poor eyesight due to infections Credit: Birmingham Dogs Home

“We have to just take every day as it is really,” Hayley added.

“They see the vet regularly, and we just have to make sure there are no underlying problems for them from being so malnourished for so long.”

She said they wouldn’t be looking to rehome the pups for at least few weeks while they need constant care, but that she hoped they would be able to start thinking about it soon if they both continue to make good progress.

In the meantime, the Home has launched an appeal for members of the public to help them name the pair.