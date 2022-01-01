A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on New Year’s Eve in Sandwell.

The teen was struck at Station Road, near Rowley Regis railway station, at around 4.45pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after the girl was hit by a grey Mercedes.

A statement from the force said: "Paramedics attended the scene but tragically there was nothing could be done to save the girl and she was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm."

The driver stopped at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs, police said.

The man remained in police custody on New Year's Day, the force confirmed.

Police are urging any witnesses or drivers with dash-cam footage at the time of the crash to contact them.

The victim's family has been notified and a specialist Family Liaison Officer will be offering them support, police added.

Sergeant Julie Lyman from West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a truly awful way to start the New Year and my heart goes out to the girl’s family and friends.

“We’ve started an investigation to understand what happened and the driver has been arrested as we believe he was driving while unfit through drugs.

“The investigation is clearly in the early stages and I would urge people not to speculate online about what happened. It’s really not helpful and can be very upsetting for the family.”