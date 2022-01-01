Meet the first babies to be born in 2022

There was double joy at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire when twins arrived in the early hours of this morning.

And between that pair - baby Airis Aurora made an appearance!

Leicester's first baby arrived just 36 minutes into the new year.

And then they kept on coming!

Baby Millie Grace arrived today in Nottingham.

Credit: Nottingham University Hospitals

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton haven't reported any New Year's Day arrivals yet, but they shared this photo of baby Iris, born on Christmas Day.

All the best to the new arrivals and their parents.