Detectives have issued a new appeal for information after a woman was found stabbed to death in Cannock.

Lucy Clews, 39, was found dead in a bungalow on Bath Road, West Chadsmoor, on Wednesday 29 December.

She had been stabbed multiple times.

Staffordshire Police say detectives need to know Ms Clews' movements from Christmas Eve up to December 29 as they piece together what happened to her.

Investigators are appealing for the public's help as they seek information on where she went and who she was with in the lead-up to her death.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm says he doesn't believe the wider community is at risk, but asks people to report any suspicious activity.

Bath Road in West Chadsmoor Credit: ITV News Central

Lucy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

In a statement they said: “We are suffering the terrible sudden loss of a very special granddaughter, daughter and sister.

“Lucy will never be replaced in our hearts and will forever live in our memories.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected as we come to terms with what has happened.”

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.