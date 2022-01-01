New Year's Eve: Nine Nottinghamshire police officers assaulted in line of duty

Nine Nottinghamshire police officers were assaulted on New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The officers, who were responding to call outs or trying to keep people safe across the county, were spat at, bitten, kicked, punched and headbutted.

In one incident an officer was bitten on her arm and leg and another was punched in the face and chest as they attended a report of a disturbance in Bulwell, shortly before 11pm.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.

Two more officers were kicked after attending a disturbance in Potter Street, Worksop, shortly after 5.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and a 48-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of assault and racially-aggravated public order.

A police officer called to Leeming Street, Mansfield, at around 11pm yesterday, was headbutted to the mouth while he was trying to get a man to leave the area.

The 21-year-old suspect continued to act aggressively towards officers after they arrested him on suspicion of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

The force has previously released a video drawing attention to the abuse officers receive.

In August the force said that assaults on officers were reaching "intolerable levels" with attacks on police officers reaching 100 a day nationally.

None of the officers involved in these incidents were seriously injured, but Inspector Sue Wain from the force has called the behaviour "disgusting" and "not part of the job"

"Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public when they are most in need are totally unacceptable.

“This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers – physical or verbal - will be dealt with accordingly.

"These officers had been attending incidents in order to prevent and detect crimes and keep people safe - only to be met with hostility as they carried out their vital duties.

“All key workers including police and fellow blue light staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted. The force and our partners have made it clear this type of disgusting behaviour won't be tolerated."

East Midlands Ambulance Service say they received a record-breaking 1,174 emergency calls in the first seven hours of 2022.

That is 153 more than 1 January 2020 which saw 1,021 calls, and 453 more than this day last year when the UK was in lockdown.

1,021 calls January 1 2020

721 calls January 1 2021

1,174 calls January 1 2022

In 2021 the law changed so that offenders who kill on-duty emergency service workers while committing a crime will be given mandatory life jail sentences.

It followed a two-year campaign by Lissie Harper after her husband Andrew was killed in the line of duty while answering a late-night burglary call.

Harper's Law is expected to come into force in 2022.