Play video

Watch the huge queues of party goers in Nottingham City Centre on New Year's Eve.(Pictures from Ashley Kirk)

New Year's Eve revellers queued up for Nottingham and Birmingham's bars and clubs night to celebrate the end of 2021.

Pictures capture longe queues outside Birmingham's bars too, and the German Market was packed as partygoers rang 2022.

After some uncertainty, New Year’s Eve parties in England were allowed to go ahead after Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there would be no new restrictions before January 1, but people were warned to take precautions.

Boris Johnson urged people to take lateral flow tests, to try to ensure ventilation, and to get their booster jabs ahead of the festive night as the Omicron variant surged across the UK.

Play video

(Pictures from SnapperSK)

People may also have been encouraged out by unseasonably warm temperatures - the warmest on record.

East Midlands Ambulance Service say they received a record-breaking 1,174 emergency calls in the first seven hours of 2022.That is 153 more than 1 January 2020 which saw 1,021 calls, and 453 more than this day last year when the UK was in lockdown.

1,174 calls January 1 2022

721 calls January 1 2021

1,021 calls January 1 2020

Strategic Commander David Williams said: “New Year's Eve into News Year’s Day is historically one of our busiest times of the year, but when combined with the unprecedented levels of demand our service has seen in the last year, it has understandably led to the record-breaking number of calls we saw in the early hours of this morning.

“We continue to prioritise patients who are reported to be experiencing an immediately life-threatening emergency.

“We need each and every person to play their part by being responsible for their own health, so we can continue to focus on getting to those patients who really need us due to a life-threatening emergency.

People working in the hospitality industry had been worried that government Covid guidance would affect their takings last night, and one bar owner said he had a lot less bookings than expected.

Steve Bazell runs That Gin & Cocktail Bar in Warwick.

He told ITV News Central that from early December, and the first warnings about Omicron, around 70% of all bookings were cancelled, and bookings that did go ahead had fewer people attending.

People celebrating New Year at That Gin & Cocktail Bar in Warwick Credit: Steve Bazell

Then the expected surge in bookings for New Year's Eve from mid December onwards just didn't happen.

Customers who ddid drink in his bar last night had scaled back their plans, following up a meal out with some drinks - rather than going to a party.

Get the latest Covid updates by listening to ITV News Coronavirus: What you need to know podcast

Up to 60% of his business for the year comes over the Christmas and New Year period, and he thinks the next couple of months are going to be very difficult.

In London, the annual fireworks display did go ahead, but people were told to stay away and to watch it at home on TV.

Play video

Writing in the Daily Mail on New Year's Day, Sajid Javid says that England had “welcomed in 2022 with some of the least restrictive measures in Europe”.

The Health Secretary added that that “curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avert them."