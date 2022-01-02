Leicester Cathedral holds last service before restoration works

A final service has taken place at Leicester Cathedral before major work to restore and renovate the building takes place.

The work is expected to last around a year and a half and the Cathedral will welcome visitors again in Autumn 2023.

Seven years ago, King Richard III was reinterred in the Cathedral after his remains were in a council car park. His tomb will not be disturbed during the refurbishment.

Although the Cathedral will be closed to the public, services elsewhere will continue.

