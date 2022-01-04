A five-year-old boy from Bromsgrove is fighting for his life in hospital after a car crash in Italy.

Dominic Boschetti from Aston Fields, was with his dad Guiseppe in Italy travelling to see his grandparents when their car was hit by a lorry in Montichiari just days before Christmas.

He is now on a life support machine in a critical condition with multiple injuries and his dad badly injured.

Despite shattering his legs in the crash, Guiseppe managed to rescue his son from the back seat and perform CPR to save the pupil from Inkberrow First School near Redditch.

Since the crash on December 22, Dominic's mum, Jordan, has given up her job so she can be by her son's bedside.

His uncle and Jordan's brother, Corin Hetherington said: "Unfortunately there is no improvement yet. Dominic's eyes are open, but he doesn't seem there. It's like a terrible nightmare."

Mr Hetherington added: "They don't know yet if Guiseppe can walk.

"I still physically can't believe how he managed to get Dominic from the car with how his legs are."

A GoFundMe appeal set up to support the family has already reached over 16 thousand pounds of the 25 thousand pound target.