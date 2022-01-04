Coventry United Ladies FC has been saved from liquidation tonight by a Midlands-based energy company.

ITV News Central has been told that an agreement in principle to purchase the club from its current owners has been secured by Lewis Taylor, CEO of Angels Group.

Mr Taylor said: "We're not doing this just to keep the team together this season.

"That's the immediate concern, but I wouldn't be here doing this if it was only for this season.

"There's a potential to play WSL here, which should always be the goal," he told Sky Sports on Monday.

Speaking with ITV Central earlier, team player Nat Johnson said saving the club "would mean everything for women's football going forward".

Footballer Nat Johnson and her teammates signing autographs for young fans. Credit: Jeff Bennett

Johnson told ITV News Central: "Women's football has grown so much.

"Like myself and some others who had given up careers to pursue football full time and for it to be taken away so quickly and easily was devastating."

She adds: "There's a lot of girls looking at the situation now so I think the promise of the club coming back would show that women's football is going to continue to grow and hopefully something like this won't happen again."