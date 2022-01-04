A Coventry United LFC player says it will be "huge" if her team can be saved after going in to liquidation.

Nat Johnson said her emotions were "sadness" and then "anger" when Coventry United announced the voluntary move last month.

She told ITV News Central: "Women's football has grown so much. Like myself and some others who had given up careers to pursue football full time and for it to be taken away so quickly and easily was devastating."

Liquidation has meant that some players have considered returning to their former jobs.

Johnson previously worked as a biomedical scientist in a hospital laboratory.

She added: "The last couple of weeks, I've had to consider going back to work, some girls may be giving up completely but I think the bigger picture is it would mean everything for women's football going forward."

It's hoped a possible takeover will help send a strong message about the importance of women in the sport.

Midlands based energy company, Energy Angels have said they are willing to invest to keep the team in for the rest of the season.

According to Sky Sports News, the company's chief, Lewis Taylor said: "We're not doing this just to keep the team together this season. That's the immediate concern, but I wouldn't be here doing this if it was only for this season.

"There's a potential to play WSL here, which should always be the goal."

Johnson added: "There's a lot of girls looking at the situation now so I think the promise of the club coming back would show that women's football is going to continue to grow and hopefully something like this won't happen again."

The football community at large has shown their support towards the club.

Johnson said: "I think it's shown the shock and the outrage, not just for us but across the board.

"I think that it's shown that the whole of the football community is behind women's football and wants to see it succeed and if it does happen, it will be huge."