A mum and dad from Kibworth, Leicestershire who brought their baby into the world by themselves have spoken about their Christmas miracle.

Mum, Jade Poutney, 24, and Dad, Sam Castledine, 25, delivered their child after the pair realised there wasn't enough time to get to the hospital.

Mr Castledine said: "At first we thought it was in its very early stages, but at 6am the pain worsened so we went to the hospital for a check-up, but we were sent back and told to come back when the contractions were closer together."

But the couple didn't make it back to the hospital as after returning home, Jade's waters broke.

Credit: BPM Media

Mr Castledine said: "We quickly started getting stuff together as quickly as possible and getting things into the car - but then more of her waters broke just as she was about to get in the car.

"I think Jade knew she wasn't going to make it to the hospital, so we went back inside and got her on the bed.

"She then told me that she could feel something between her legs, so I had a look."

When Sam checked, he saw that his son's head and shoulders were already out.

Immediately after giving birth, Sam had to run for help, flagging down a police car and asking PC Ryan Holden to assist.

Credit: BMP Media

Mr Castledine said: "God knows what he must have thought, but I basically threw myself into the road to get him to stop. I knew I needed his help but also needed to get back to Jade as quickly as possible.

"He came in, saw the situation, and called for two more officers to come over - which was when my mum arrived on the phone already speaking with the ambulance dispatcher."

Two more officers arrived, PC Steve Winn and PC James Day, who came in and supported the couple, cutting the umbilical cord under the guidance of the ambulance dispatcher and making sure both Jade and baby Freddie were comfortable.

The paramedics arrived shortly after and took Sam, Jade, and Freddie to the hospital - confirming that the baby and mother were fine and being able to discharge them that night.

Mr Castledine added: "We keep having a chuckle about the fact that, just a couple of days after Christmas, we had a baby, were visited by three police officers, like the wise men, and later came back to give us gifts of flowers, chocolates, and a card."