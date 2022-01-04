West Midlands Ambulance Service is asking staff who've retired within the last two years to consider returning to the service, to try to ensure it can help those most in need as quickly as possible.

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said they'd like to hear from people who worked on an ambulance or in one of their control rooms in particular.

He added: "We have already had former members of staff get in touch who went on a career break offering to come back, which we welcome."

It comes at a time when hospitals across the region are feeling the combination of both winter and Covid pressures.

Mr Marsh added: “We would like those colleagues to consider returning to WMAS so that we can increase the quality and amount of care that we can provide the public in these challenging times.”

Paramedic Rich Jones Credit: WMAS

Paramedic Rich Jones was one of those who answered a similar call in March 2020.

He said: “I saw the situation that the country faced then and with Omicron as it is, we all need to do our part to help the country.

"When I came back, I realised how much I had missed it. If you’ve ever worked for the ambulance service, you know how much your work means to patients."

Mr Marsh said there is "no question" that getting vaccinated and the booster is the best way to help tackle the Omicron variant.