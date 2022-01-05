A bachelor has taken to advertising himself on huge billboards across Birmingham and London in the hope of finding his soul mate.

Mohammad Malik, 29, has set up a website 'Findmailkawife.com' and has plastered his picture on several advertising hoardings across the city.

Drivers on the A34 near the Perry Barr Greyhound Track can see a 20ft billboard of him lying on his side pointing upwards with a big smile and joking: "Save me from an arranged marriage."

Mohammad, a Muslim who works as an innovation consultant and entrepreneur, also features on billboards on Golden Hillock Road and Hockley Circus.

He is currently living in London and calls Birmingham his 'second home' thanks to the "top quality food spots in the city centre, bustling Alum Rock (and) the incredible mosques."

His website details his no-expense-spared search for love.

"I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there," said Mohammad, who describes himself as slim and 5ft 8ins tall.

He said: "I had to get a billboard to get seen!

"My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who's striving to better her deen.

"I'm open to any ethnicity but I've got a loud Punjabi family - so you'd need to keep with the bants.

"Always personality and faith over anything else!

"P.S I'm an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don't think it'll work out."

Mohammad says he took the unusual approach to find romance after the usual methods of meeting 'the one' did not bear fruit.He said: "I'm a creative, love doing the most random and absurd - but 100% halal of course - things.

"Traditional methods such as 'rishta aunties' didn't work for me so thought why not take it to the billboards!"

He added: "I'm hoping to find the one. It's early days but responses thus far have been in the double digits - keep them coming!"

Mohammad was keen to stress his search for love was genuine and that he is not against arranged marriages.

He said: "I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures. In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages.

"I just want to try and find someone on my own first."