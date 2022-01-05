Play video

ITV News Central Education Correspondent Pete Bearne reports on schools bracing themselves for another tough term ahead

Headteachers in the East Midlands are reporting high levels of staff sickness after the Christmas break as Covid cases continue to rise significantly across the region.

Amanda Dawson, who is a headteacher at Nottingham's Mellers Primary School, told ITV Central she hopes the new school term will be better than last.

Ms Dawson said: "I'm hoping this term won't present the kind of challenges that last term did and if we do have any further cases in school, that it won't affect us in the way that it did through the Autumn term."

It comes as thousands of children have returned to classrooms amid fears of more Covid disruption in schools.

Last term, staff absences were a major issue. At Mellers Primary School in Radford in Nottingham, they have coped by getting in supply teachers - but that is proving costly.

'We're having to turn headteachers away' because demand is high for supply teacher cover, supply agency says

Many headteachers though are warning of disruption ahead.

One supply agency in Leicester has told ITV News Central it has had schools on the phone "desperate" for help to cover teachers who are self-isolating.

Rachel Grant, who runs the agency, says she normally provides teachers for just city schools - but is now getting enquiries from further afield.

She said: "We're getting calls from county schools, headteachers who are desperate and who don't normally use an agency."

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "We know children and young people want to be in the classroom and it is the very best place for their education and wellbeing, which is why face-to-face teaching continues to be an absolute priority."