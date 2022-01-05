The Little Princess Trust: Cancer charity appeals for more Afro Hair

Play video

A Hereford based charity 'The Little Princess Trust' that makes wigs for children with cancer told ITV Central's Cree-Summer Haughton they are in need of more donors with Afro Hair

A Hereford based charity supplying young cancer patients with wigs says it needs more afro hair donations.

The Little Princess Trust started accepting afro hair for the first time in their history last year - before this, they manipulated other hair types to create the wigs.

Although the charity has had some afro hair donations they say they need more so they can match wigs up more closely to the hair of its young wig recipients and keep up with demand.

Phil Brace, CEO of the charity said: "it can often take up to 12 donations to make a single wig so to try and get as many different types and textures of afro hair we need more donations."

Mr Brace continues "if you're thinking about a new style, thinking about a new look, then yes your hair can be put to such good use. We can provide wigs to children and young people who've lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions, alopecia for example."

"Doing good is good, it feels good" he adds.

Chloë Smith donated her hair to the charity this year. She now wants to encourage other people to follow in her footsteps and donate.

Ms Smith, who is a doctor, says her career influenced her decision to donate.

"I did spend some time with some children who had lost their hair to cancer and there were a few kids who were waiting for wigs" she explains.

She adds "hair's really important to people and I think it's important that people are given the chance to have hair if they want it and also have hair that looks like their hair."

What is the Little Princess Trust?

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah L, their friends and Hereford Cathedral Junior School.

In 2004 Hannah was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour, she loved her hair and losing it was very traumatic for her.

Her parents, Wendy and Simon, searched high and low to find a wig suitable for Hannah, during her treatment. When they found one, it had a hugely positive effect on Hannah.

The charity provide wigs to children and young people with cancer or other conditions resulting in hair loss. Credit: Little Princess Trust

Hannah passed away in 2005 and with so many kind offers of financial and practical help, Wendy and Simon felt the most fitting tribute would be to launch a charity dedicated to providing real hair wigs for children and young people.

Since then, the charity has provided thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland.

They are also in the early stages of offering our service in other areas of Europe and beyond.

How can I donate my hair?

Hair must be longer than 12 inches to be accepted and the charity urges people to grow their hair as long as possible before donating.

Step 1: Wash hair and dry thoroughly. Do not use conditioner or styling products. Put hair into ponytail/s.

Step 2: Secure ponytails at both ends with a hair band, and one halfway down (or at regular intervals for longer hair). Ask your hairdresser to cut above the top band.

Step 3: Place cut hair inside recyclable cardboard or heavyweight paper envelope. Include your completed Hair Donation Form. Have your envelope weighed to ensure the correct postage.

Step 4: Post the envelope to us at: The Little Princess Trust, The Hannah Tarplee Building, 22-25 Berrington Street, Hereford. HR4 0BJ. UK.

You can find more information here.