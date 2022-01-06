Birmingham City have dedicated Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth as their first annual "Arthur’s Memorial Matchday" in memory of murdered six-year-old Blues fan.

The team will wear shirts with an "Arthur 6" kit printed on them to commemorate Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, which will then be auctioned in aid of the NSPCC.

A portion of matchday programme sales will also go to the children’s charity.

A club statement announced: "Funds will also go to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where staff worked tirelessly to help the young Arthur.

"Each year at the Arthur Memorial Matchday, an executive box will also be donated to a local children’s care home for the carers and young people to use and enjoy a game in a unique way."

A family handout photo of Arthur. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

The announcement from Birmingham City comes just a day after tributes poured in for Arthur on what would have been his 8th birthday.

Many well-wishers added their tributes on social media, with one writing: "Happy heavenly birthday Arthur. Forever in our hearts and forever loved."

Another wrote: "Rest easy, little guy. You were too good and too pure for this horrible world."

Arthur was killed in June 2020 and a trial in November and December 2021 saw his father's partner Emma Tustin jailed for life for his murder.

She was also found guilty of multiple counts of cruelty, including salt poisoning, and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years.

In December 2021, Arthur's father Thomas Hughes was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter.

Their sentences have since been referred to the Court of Appeal after attorney general Suella Braverman deemed them too lenient.

Birmingham, along with many other clubs, paid tribute in the sixth minute of their following home game.

The family zone at the club’s St Andrew’s ground has since been renamed Arthur’s Area and the memorial matchday will take place each year at the home game closest to what would have been his birthday, January 4.