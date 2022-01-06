Artwork worth £180,000 found dumped behind school PE block

Play video

An internationally important piece of artwork estimated to be worth around one hundred and eighty thousand pounds has been discovered dumped under a hedge at a school in Leicestershire.

The post war installation art, titled Dunstable Reel, was discovered in an overgrown area behind an old PE block at Countesthorpe Academy.

"It was amazing" says Tim Empson who was amongst those who discovered the artwork. "It was like revealing tukankarmoon's tomb, really quite remarkable."

The artwork is one of four pieces produced by past Royal Academy President, Phillip King.

It was originally purchased in the 60s by Leicestershire Education Authority's curated art department to inspire students at the newly built progressive secondary school, Countesthorpe Community College.

However, later in the 1990's it was dismantled due to health and safety concerns and, thought to be valueless, was discarded under the hedge behind the PE block.

It was only in April last year that the 'pile of discoloured metal' interested a visitor to the school and after working with a group of students its true value became apparent.

The artwork has now been refurbished to museum standards and has been repositioned as a centre piece to inspire the next generation of students.

"It's such a proud moment as a school to be able to say that my school has such a connection with the arts"

Students Lucy Potter and Cole Montaut were also involved in the discovery of the piece.

Deputy Head Girl and art student Lucy says the piece will "act as an inspiration across the whole school as it involves not just art but dance, physics, engineering, and cultural history."

"It's great that we've got this" she says, "it's such a proud moment as a school to be able to say that my school has such a connection with the arts."

"As an art student I think it's great that I can say I was involved in this project" she added.

The other three pieces of Phillip King's works are on display elsewhere. One is held at the Tate in London, another is at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra and the third is owned by Lord Cholmondeley and on display at Houghton Hall in Norfolk.