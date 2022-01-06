A man who advertised himself on billboards to find a wife says he has now been contacted by more than 2,000 women.

The pictures of Mohammad Malik, 29, lying down with the words "Save me from an arranged marriage" sprung up across Birmingham and London.

He also set up a website 'Findmailkawife.com' in order to try and find his soul mate.

Mr Malik now says more than one thousand hopefuls have contacted him on his website, with a further one thousand directly messaging him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

He says he now intends to sort through the avalanche of interest to find the one.

"I am really pleased, I am overwhelmed actually with the responses" he said, "it’s a nice surprise.”

The innovation consultant and entrepreneur has enlisted the help of his friends to create spreadsheets and will then 'audit' his way through all the messages.

He says the columns will include age, location, hobbies and personality type but said he would not focus so much on looks.

He then plans to have face to face meetings with potential suitors in the coming weeks.

Mohammed says he will meet potential suitors 'in real life' over the coming weeks. Credit: BPM Media

Mohammad can be seen lying on his side pointing upwards with a big smile on billboards on the A34 Walsall Road by the Perry Barr Greyhound Track, Golden Hillock Road and Hockley Circus.

He is from London but calls Birmingham his second home thanks to the “top quality food spots in the city centre, bustling Alum Rock and the incredible mosques".

He said: "My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s. I'm open to any ethnicity but I've got a loud Punjabi family - so you'd need to keep with the bants.

"Always personality and faith over anything else" he adds.