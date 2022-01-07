A mum from Nottingham says she "will never reach closure" after a coroner ruled her 15-month-old son died of natural causes in his cot.Latoyah Ibbeson, 21, was hoping to find answers after "playful and happy" Emmett Jago Rathband, who had Down's syndrome, died suddenly on May 2 last year.

The devastated mum said she is now angry and upset, and struggles to reach closure.

The youngster had been through repeated trips to hospitals because of his breathing problems, the two-day inquest heard.

Speaking outside Nottingham Council House, Ms Ibbeson said: "It feels like a never-ending tragedy that happened to me.

"I do not know if I will ever find the conclusive answer - I am just very angry, upset and let down."

Emmett Jago Rathband, who had Down's syndrome, died suddenly on May 2 last year. Credit: BPM media

Emmett was described as a "playful and smiley" baby who was taken to regular consultations with Dr Victoria Walker of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.Dr Walker told the inquest yesterday (Wednesday 5 January) that "concerns were raised by the family over his noisy breathing".

Emmett was referred to Dr Michael Yanney, from the same Trust, for a sleep study at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

The results were reported on February 15 and the conclusion was that Emmett was suffering from obstructive sleep apnoea.

He was then referred to respiratory specialists Dr Andrew Preyell and Mat Daniel, of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH).

The inquest heard the toddler was taken for two consultations at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where he underwent a pre-operation adenoidectomy and tonsil shaving.

The findings prompted the specialists at NUH to schedule a provisional date for surgery to investigate the cause of Emmett's obstructive breathing.

This was due to take place on July 13 at the latest, Mr Daniel told the court.

Tragically, Emmett was found dead in his cot at home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on May 2.

The earliest possible date for the baby to undergo the surgery would have been a week after he died, the inquest heard.

Further investigations were due to take place at Queen's Medical Centre in October, including potential discussions about Emmett needing a face mask or ventilation to help him breathe.

Assistant coroner Dr Elizabeth Didcock said that "while all the steps planned were correct - it might have been just too slow".

Dr Didcock said: "I understand that workload might have affected this.

"And I cannot say that this has caused Emmett's death - but we might have had a clearer picture now."

A pathological examination found the cause of death was a "combination of factors" linked to Emmett's diagnosis of Down's syndrome, obstructive sleep apnoea, chronic viral tracheitis, and an anomalous right subclavian artery.

In response to the findings, Dr Preyell told the court: "Every time a child dies it is a great tragedy.

"But in this particular case it just feels uncomfortable that we do not know the specific cause of his death."

In absence of another explanation, Dr Didcock recorded a conclusion that Emmett died of natural causes, in line with the pathological examination.

A spokesperson for Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs King's Mill Hospital, said: “This is a very sad case and we would like to offer our condolences to Emmett’s family for their loss.

"There is always important learning to be taken from these tragic events and we will ensure that we further review our care, processes and procedures following the conclusion of the hearing.”

A spokesperson for Nottingham University Hospitals Trust also said: “We would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Emmett’s family for their loss. This is an incredibly sad case and we are sorry that our specialist teams were not able to do anything further to help Emmett prior to his tragic death.”