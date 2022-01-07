Aston Villa have announced the signing of Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal from Barcelona until the end of the season.

In a statement, the club confirms: "Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.

"The agreement also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours".

The deal also includes an option to buy and the midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, once he has completed a medical and received a work permit.

Gerrard played with Coutinho at Liverpool between 2013 and 2015.

Philippe Coutinho (left) celebrates scoring a goal with team-mate Steven Gerrard during the Barclays Premier League match at Loftus Road. Credit: PA

The pair were part of the team that finished runners-up in the Premier League in 2013/14.

On Thursday, the Villa boss calls Coutinho a "special footballer", before adding: "He's someone I have incredible amounts of respect for."

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146million but has struggled for form at the Nou Camp and spent 2019-20 on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international scored 28 goals in 105 appearances and helped them win LaLiga in 2018 and 2019.