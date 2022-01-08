Kidderminster knock Reading out of the FA Cup with a shock 2-1 defeat

Kidderminster Harriers have knocked Reading out of the FA Cup with a shock 2-1 defeat.

The team is the lowest ranked side left in the competition and there were 78 places between them and their opposition, Championship team Reading.

There were jubilant scenes in the Kidderminster Harriers dressing room this evening.

George Puscas scored the first goal of the match, giving Reading the lead at Aggborough.

But after the break Kidderminster's Sam Austin leveled in the sixty ninth minute and with just 8 minutes remaining, a final goal from Amari Morgan-Smith secured the win.

Kidderminster boss Russ Penn said afterwards,

"I'm a Wolves fan but never played there. So selfishly I'd love to play there but they've got a tough game tomorrow. Wolves, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea - it's mad to even be talking about these clubs.

"We want to be a league club and that's our overall objective but these are the days that will never leave the memories of these players.

"I'm stuck for words. I'm so proud of the players and the football club. We know it's a one-off, up against a Championship side and we've exceeded expectations."