Man dies following serious M6 crash

A man in his forties has died following a crash on the M6 northbound earlier today (9 January).

Emergency services were called around quarter to 11 this morning, following reports that a van had collided with a lorry.

West Midlands Police said: "Sadly, nothing could be done to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

"We’re working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and the road remains closed between junction 10 and 10a northbound as our investigators examine the scene." "We're keen to hear from anybody who was there at the time and may have information or dashcam footage to assist our investigation."

Junction 10 to 10a, which serves Walsall, Wolverhampton and Cannock, was shut following the incident.

Traffic built up in the area as investigators remain at the scene and drivers experienced delays of up to sixty minutes.