Royal Mail delivers letter addressed to 'The Lord Bishop and his sexy wife'

A letter addressed only to 'the Lord Bishop and his sexy wife' managed to make its way to The Bishop of Worcester.

John Inge, the 113th bishop for the area, tweeted a photograph saying "Good old Royal Mail. This arrived safely yesterday."

The envelope had a second class stamp and simply read: "The Lord Bishop and his sexy wife, Worcester."

The 66-year-old Bishop did not reveal who the letter was from, but confided to amused Twitter followers he suspected it was from "someone wise and discerning."

Both the Bishop and his wife, H-J Colston-Inge, saw the funny side.

The couple have yet to reveal what was enclosed in the letter, but appeared to confirm it was a note from a friend.

Mrs Colston-Inge added in a tweet: "This made me laugh when it arrived - and delight in the Royal Mail for delivering it. The words of a kind friend inside were the real gift!"