Fears grow for missing teen Naella from Birmingham as police continue search
Police are continuing their search for a missing teenager from Birmingham who has not been seen for almost a week.
Naella, who is 19-years-old, is missing from her home in Bordesley Green and West Midlands Police are increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Officers said she was last seen wearing a long grey cardigan, black dress with white flowers and a black headscarf.
She also wore grey trainers and had a brown Louis Vuitton handbag.
The appeal has been shared hundreds of times online, with police desperate to make contact with her.
West Midlands Police tweeted: "Naella (19) is missing from Bordesley Green.
"Last seen on 6 Jan wearing a long grey cardigan, black dress with white flowers, a black headscarf, grey trainers and brown Louis Vuitton handbag."