Police are continuing their search for a missing teenager from Birmingham who has not been seen for almost a week.

Naella, who is 19-years-old, is missing from her home in Bordesley Green and West Midlands Police are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers said she was last seen wearing a long grey cardigan, black dress with white flowers and a black headscarf.

She also wore grey trainers and had a brown Louis Vuitton handbag.

The appeal has been shared hundreds of times online, with police desperate to make contact with her.

West Midlands Police tweeted: "Naella (19) is missing from Bordesley Green.

