A former care home in Nuneaton has been fined £66,000 for an attack on a resident and a medical failure.

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home Ltd in Nuneaton appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court today after pleading guilty to an offence prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

CQC brought the prosecution following two separate incidents.

One incident is in relation to an attack on a female resident, by someone who had been admitted to the home without any proper checks on whether they pose a risk.

The resident suffered a significant injury in the attack, and Oldbury Grange Nursing Home has accepted responsibility for causing her avoidable harm.

The second incident concerns someone, with a history of complications, who fell ill after having a catheter fitted.

The CQC allege this was a failure to provide safe care and treatment concerning a lack of effective escalation processes in place when deterioration in health occurred.

Oldbury Grange closed in November 2021, and residents were transferred to other services with support from the local authority. The two cases centre around two breaches of Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

The regulations relate to healthcare providers' responsibilities to ensure people receive safe care and treatment.