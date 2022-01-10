A Birmingham Airport passenger has claimed he "almost definitely" caught Covid as a result of being 'crammed' into a transfer bus.

Phil Reid, who is 66 and from Oxfordshire, was travelling on an EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to Birmingham Airport on December 29, 2021.

After the flight, the passengers were boarded onto a shuttle bus, taking them from the aircraft to the terminal.

Mr Reid said: "They packed us in like sardines. There must have been at least 40 people on board. We were one of the first to get on the bus as we were at the front of the plane.

"More and more people kept piling on so we got pushed to the side."

He adds: "I can see the funny side, but I got pretty annoyed as well. We were just stuck in there. When the bus gets going you're obviously rocking backwards and forwards - you can't keep away from people."

Birmingham Airport Credit: PA

Mr Reid tested positive for the virus two days later, and said it was "laughable" that signs thanking people for respecting social distancing were plastered on board.

He confirmed there were no Covid cases in his family before, or since.

“After that I had no further contact. I started to feel groggy on New Year's Eve and then I tested positive a couple of days later, so it all falls into line basically."

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "Birmingham Airport has halved the number of customers allowed to alight its buses since the start of Covid-19, to allow customers to social distance.

"Passengers are asked to continue to wear face coverings, as they have done for the duration of their flight into Birmingham."

"The airline’s handling agent notifies the bus driver once the new reduced capacity is reached so that all on board can social distance."