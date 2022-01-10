Three arrested in murder probe after man, 71, dies in Birmingham fight

Three people have been arrested after a man died in Birmingham yesterday afternoon (Sunday 9 January).Police were called to reports of people fighting on Shenley Lane in Bartley Green just after 12.30pm.

Officers found a 71-year-old man in cardiac arrest and began first aid until the paramedicstook over.

The man died at the scene and his family have been informed.

A 47 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, another man aged 31 was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray, while a 36 year old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder and affray.

All three remain in custody as police enquiries continue.

Footage from SnapperSK shows a heavy police presence and cordon at the scene where a 71-year-old man has died

Detective Inspector Ranjit Sangha, from Force CID, said: “We’ve a team of detectives working hard to understand what happened yesterday.

"That includes who was involved, what roles they played and why they were fighting.“We know there was a fight and passersby seem to have tried to calm the situation down. If you were one of those people and haven’t yet spoken to us, please get in touch.“As always, please also check your CCTV, doorbell footage and dashcam footage.”