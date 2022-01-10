Play video

A teacher has discovered what he believes is the birthplace of Robin Hood and, controversially, it's in an ancient holly woodland at the back of the school's playground near Sheffield, not in Nottinghamshire.

Dan Eaton, a teacher at Loxley Primary School in South Yorkshire, and local historian, saidhe has proof the outlaw - also known as Robin of Loxley - was born at Little Haggas Croft and now wants to share his findings to help put the area on the map.

A book exploring the legend's local roots went viral after it was launched by Sensoria, Sheffield Hallam University's Culture and Creativity Research Institute and Loxley Primary School last month as part of their ongoing campaign to celebrate the folk hero's links to Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Reclaiming Robin Hood: Folklore & South Yorkshire's Infamous Outlaw reignited an age-old debate about the origins of the legend and prompted some jesting between Sheffield and Nottingham, which has long claimed him as their own figure through tourism.

Historical military characters on horseback join the official designated Robin Hood (right) as they pose for photos in Nottingham. Credit: PA Images

How did Robin Hood die?

In one of the earliest Robin Hood stories, believed to have been written in the 16th century, Robin is killed by a prioress who bleeds him to death at the request of her lover.

A Gest of Robyn Hode writes that Robin Hood's companion, Little John, vows to avenge his death - but that Robin stops him, saying he has never hurt a woman.

The poem concludes that Robin "Did poor men much good," in his life.

Where was Robin Hood buried?

In the Gest, it is claimed that Robin Hood died at "Kyrkesley", and his name is inscribed on a monument in the Kirklees Park Estate in West Yorkshire.

The positioning of the 'grave' is perhaps inspired by its proximity to the ruins of Kirklee Priory, suiting the manner of the folk hero's death as described in earliest surviving literature.

What is Robin Hood's real name?

If he existed, probably Robin Hood - although perhaps with a different spelling! Both Robin, possibly derived from Robert, and Hood, were common names at the time.

Historians have tried to find the "real" Robin Hood from historical records.

One Yorkshire Court register from 1226 describes a "fugitive" named Robin Hood, whilst another, from Berkshire, mentions a "member of a band of outlaws" named William Robehod.

Was there a real Sheriff of Nottingham?

There still is! The position was established after the Norman conquest of England in the eleventh century, and has been filled ever since - currently by Merlita Bryan, a Nottingham City Councillor and former Lord Mayor.

In Robin Hood legend, the Sheriff is usually depicted as a ruthless tyrant, demanding huge taxes from local people.

As the stories often take place whilst King Richard I was away fighting the crusades, they could be based on the then Sheriff, William de Wendenal, about whom little is known.

ITV News went to Nottingham to speak to locals to get their opinion on Dan Eaton's discovery.

Media coverage of the book spread across regional and national newspapers, radio stations and even news websites in Sweden and Belgium with some encouraging the 'feud' between the two cities.

The Daily Star even had a photoshopped image of Robin Hood wearing a flatcap on its front page with the caption: "Ow do, Robin."

Among those weighing in on the debate was the current sheriff of Nottingham, Merlita Bryan, who had some strong words for Sheffield.

She said: "Robin Hood is as much from Sheffield as Jarvis Cocker is from Nottingham. Everyone knows his arch-rival wasn't the sheriff of Sheffield.

"We get it - Yorkshire wants a piece of the legendary action … but really everyone knows that he was from Nottingham."

A view of the broken Robin Hood statue at Nottingham Castle in 2009. Credit: PA Images.

Dr Clarke reiterated to the press that the group was not trying to battle with Nottingham and pointed out that the boundaries we know now would not have existed in the time Robin Hood was said to have lived.

He said: "It shouldn't be taken too seriously. All we're saying is, there is a lot of evidence that someone who called themselves Robin Hood was born in Sheffield, not necessarily the Robin Hood, because there is no such thing as the Robin Hood.

"Why is that such a big deal? All we're doing is examining the evidence, we're not stealing something from Nottingham.

But the fact that people are getting so hot under the collar about it, even now, 800 years after this person is supposed to have lived and died, suggests it does actually mean something to people."