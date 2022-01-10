Play video

Watch Kidderminster fan Stig Morten chat to Sports Presenter Steve Clamp live from Norway

Kidderminster Harriers did not just impress fans on home turf in their 2-1 win against Reading on Saturday, the team's Norway branch of supporters also celebrated.

It was a historical match as the Worcestershire club, who play in the second tier of non-league football, came from behind to beat former Premier League side Reading.

Sixth-tier Kiddy went into the second half a goal down, but then became double earners and beat the Championship side who sit 79 places above them in the football pyramid.Nearly a thousand miles away the Harriers of Norway watched the match in their own home-built Aggborough stand.

The Harriers of Norway watch matches using their purpose built Aggsborough stand Credit: Harriers of Norway

The Harriers of Norway said they became Kidderminster fans because they got tired of the big glamour clubs and the lucrative amount of money they 'throw around'.

They keep a close eye on the team’s games, tuning in each week to radio commentary, and watching highlights online.

The dedicated fan group even travelled to England for games, until Covid came along.

"We ran through the different names in the different leagues. We started at the top, but when we came to Kidderminster, we thought oh, Harriers. There was a Scandinavian connection, so it was an obvious choice."

The Norwegian supporters of the fourth division Harriers hope to be there in person, not just spirit, for their 4th round clash with Premier League side West Ham in the FA Cup.