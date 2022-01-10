Retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores in 2022, the company has announced.

Stores listed for closure include branches in Sutton Coldfield, Erdington, Redditch, and Grantham.

The firm, which has its headquarters in North Nottinghamshire, said those stores affected will close as leases end.

For Redditch and Grantham stores, that means closure in May, meanwhile the Sutton Coldfield branch should close in June.

It is unclear which month will see the closure of the Wilko store at The Fort in Erdington, but it's also on the list.

The GMB union has warned hundreds of jobs could be lost as a result, and called it "another nail in the High Street's coffin."

The planned closures have prompted the union to call on local councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

Wilko has said the closures will not affect its new openings or stores relocation programme.

The company also says 11 of the 15 stores have an alternative Wilko within five miles.

The chief executive of Wilko, Jerome Saint-Marc, said: "Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there's no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.

"As a business we're evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats."

"We'll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members."

Mr Saint-Marc said: "We'll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.

"We apologise to those communities where stores are closing."

Meanwhile, Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer, said: "These closures are devastating for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.

"Its yet another nail in the High Street's coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

"Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one's interest, but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable unless the costs of premises can be reduced.

"GMB will now meet with Wilko members to discuss our next steps."

Full list of Wilko stores listed for closure in 2022: