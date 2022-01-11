A mum who buried her son with only 10 people allowed to attend his funeral says she wants Boris Johnson to resign after ITV News revealed an email inviting Downing Street staff to a garden party in lockdown.

Louise Bennett's 14-year-old son Fred died from leukaemia in May 2020 - and his funeral took place under strict Covid restrictions just six days before the alleged drinks party.

Ms Bennett, who is from Warwickshire, told ITV News Central: "I don't understand how they think they can tell us what to do anymore when it's been so clear they have not obeyed the rules."

The revelation of the party was confirmed in an email obtained by ITV News - where staff were invited "to make the most of the lovely weather" and to "bring your own booze!"

The email was sent by the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over a hundred employees in Number 10, including the Prime Minister's advisors, speechwriters and door staff.

ITV News understands around 40 staff gathered in the garden that evening, eating picnic food and drinking.

They included the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson.

Louise Bennett from Rugby says her son's death was made infinitely more difficult by the amount of Covid restrictions at the height of lockdown.

Fred died on May 3, 2020, after being treated for leukaemia at Great Ormond St Hospital and Birmingham Children's Hospital.

His mother says she wants to speak to the Prime Minister to see if he can answer why his party was allowed, but her family coming together to celebrate Fred's life, was not.

She said: "I cannot imagine a thought process that thinks that is ok.

"They saw what everybody in the country was going through, and still thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather."

Louise also says she feels most sorry for Fred's friends who were not allowed to attend the funeral, nor could they be together to console each others' loss, due to schools being closed.

She says the Prime Minister should resign: "I don't think they can continue in Government.

"We saw what the people in the hospital were going through just to look after us. They didn't have the right equipment. They were scared."

"So, for Downing Street to think parties were ok, it's incomprehensible."

The email sent by the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over a hundred Number 10 employees said:

"Hi all,

"After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

"Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"

ITV News understands that the drinks party on May 20 will form part of the ongoing investigations, with the inquiry due to report back this month.

Downing Street told ITV News they would not comment on the story due to the Sue Gray inquiry.